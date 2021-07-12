Almost all Covid restrictions for France have been lifted, such as restaurant and shop closures, curfew, and travel limits. However, masks are still required in many places, as well as proof of vaccinations or recent Covid tests, via the Pass Sanitaire. Here are the latest updates on the ongoing and upcoming restrictions (announced by President Macron this evening), how to get tested or vaccinated in Paris, and requirements for travelers to enter France.

Ongoing Restrictions

Masks must still be worn indoors in all public places, even for those who are vaccinated, as well as outdoor spaces where people are close together (concerts, markets, etc) so make sure you always have a mask in your pocket just in case.

Gatherings of no more than 10 people are allowed in public (this doesn’t appear to be enforced, though).

Alcohol consumption in public in Paris is still banned in certain areas after 4pm (this has been the case since 2019; see the full list here )

) Travelers from “red” and “orange” countries cannot travel freely into France without meeting specific requirements (see below)

Upcoming Restrictions

, all events with 50+ people will require a Pass Sanitaire (this morning the Prefecture de Police de Paris announced the Pass would also be required to attend the Bastille Day Parade on the Champs Elysées on July 14 ). Starting in August (to be confirmed), the Pass Sanitaire will be required to enter bars, restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, trains, airplanes, and tour busses (long distances).

All healthcare workers must be vaccinated by September 15 th (or face fines).

(or face fines). PCR tests will no longer be free starting in October (except by doctor’s prescription), to dissuade people from simply getting repeated tests instead of getting vaccinated.

Travel to France

France reopened its borders for all Covid-free travelers on June 9th. The government released a chart explaining the basics, dividing travelers into three groups based on where you’re traveling from (or have been living in the past several months), regardless of nationality unless you’re French:

A handful of “ green ” countries can travel to France without any restrictions except a negative PCR test for anyone NOT vaccinated. Includes all of EU (including Switzerland, Iceland, Andorra, Lichtenstein, and Monaco), Albania, Australia, Bosnia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vanuatu, and the United States.

” countries can travel to France without any restrictions except a negative PCR test for anyone NOT vaccinated. Includes all of EU (including Switzerland, Iceland, Andorra, Lichtenstein, and Monaco), Albania, Australia, Bosnia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vanuatu, and the United States. A handful of “ red ” countries can’t come without an “imperative reason” (basically the same as during confinement) and must quarantine on arrival, even if vaccinated. Includes most of South America, Russia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, the Sychelles, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Democratic Republic of Congo, Bahrain, and Zambia.

” countries can’t come without an “imperative reason” (basically the same as during confinement) and must quarantine on arrival, even if vaccinated. Includes most of South America, Russia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, the Sychelles, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Democratic Republic of Congo, Bahrain, and Zambia. The rest of the countries are “ orange ”, including the UK and most African and Asian countries. Travelers from these countries who are vaccinated just need a negative PCR test within three days of arrival. Those without vaccines have to have a good reason to visit (the same reasons that have been accepted during the past year, download the form here), a negative PCR test, and a 7-day self-quarantine on arrival. So, if you’re not vaccinated it’s going to be pretty complicated for you to visit at the moment.

Note that “vaccinated” means fully vaccinated at least two weeks if Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca; four weeks for Johnson & Johnson. Those of you from countries who still don’t have an international Health Pass will just need to bring any and all forms of proof you have for your vaccine.

Health Pass (or “Pass Sanitaire”)

In France, the Health Pass (Pass Sanitaire) is required to access places where there are typically large crowds, such as stadiums, festivals, fairs, exhibitions, and airports for anyone 11 years old and up. Starting July 21st it will be required at all events with more than 50 people, and starting in August it will be required to enter bars, restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, trains, planes and tour buses (long distances).

Several European Union countries have started using an EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), previously called the Digital Green Certificate. This is now required in all 27 member states (it will be available for specific non-EU countries, too, although no word on where the US stands on this). It will consist of information about an individual’s vaccination, test and/or recovery status in regards to COVID-19. Formulated as a QR code, the person traveling can choose to carry either a digital or paper-based certificate.

Proof of health status (vaccination or negative Covid test) is already required to return to France from abroad, to travel between metropolitan France and the overseas departments and territories, or to travel to Corsica. The scannable QR code is meant to simplify and speed up border crossings where authorities have been up until now bogged down in paperwork inspections for each traveler.

For Non-EU Travelers from US, Canada, Australia, etc

For travelers from outside the EU (specifically United States, which has different types of documents depending on the state), it is NOT possible to upload your vaccine information to the TousAntiCovid app, even if you have a QR code. To use the TousAntiCovid app you need to have had your Covid test or vaccine done in France.

As many US residents of France returned to the US to get vaccinated, this means you cannot (at least for now) use the TousAntiCovid app. You will need to simply present the proof of vaccination that you have (obviously if this is a QR code that can be read by a scanner, that’s faster when standing in a long line at events or at customs, but if all you have is a document then bring that).

If you are worried your vaccination certificate won’t be accepted, the best thing to do to ensure you have no problems is to simply get a PCR test in France and upload that to the TousAntiCovid app. Annoying, yes. But so is missing a flight or being turned away from an event because they couldn’t confirm your paperwork.

Health Pass for Locals

The Pass Sanitaire is digitally available through the TousAntiCovid app with a scannable QR code that serves as proof that you have been either: vaccinated against Covid-19, have a negative PCR or antigenic test, or that you’re immune after being infected (so a vaccine is not the only option). The certified results of PCR or antigen tests, as well as vaccination certificates, can already be securely downloaded from the sidep.gouv.fr platform or imported into the. If you get your vaccine or test in France, it automatically uploads to the app when you scan the QR code, so no need to do anything but present it when asked. You can also use a printout with QR code if you don’t have a smartphone.

The Pass Sanitaire on the TousAntiCovid serves as the EU Digital COVID Certificate for French residents, so there is nothing additional you will need to travel throughout the countries that accept it.

Covid Testing Tent at a Pharmacy

Where to Get Tested or Vaccinated

As of May 31st, all adults residing in France can be vaccinated and tested free of charge. You can get vaccinated by your generalist, at the temporary vaccination centers (in certain stadiums, town halls, and even Disneyland!), and at pharmacies. Make an appointment at the Covid Vaccination Center closest to you on the same platforms: www.sante.fr or Doctolib, or on the Vite Ma Dose! app. Vaccinations are free for anyone in the French healthcare system.

You can get both PCR and antigenic Covid tests without a prescription at pharmacies or Covid test centers all over Paris (many, like pictured above, don’t even require an appointment). The interactive map of some of these centers is on the TousAntiCovid app. You can also find them listed at Sante.fr (dépistage) or by simply using the Doctolib website to find and book online (type “covid” into the search bar). Or just walk into the nearest pharmacy (look for the neon green cross) and you’ll usually see a sign for “Test Covid”.

NOTE: Starting in October, the PCR test will no longer be free unless you have a doctor’s prescription.

Not Free for Tourists as of July 7th

After French officials announced on May 16th that Covid PCR tests will be free for everyone, including tourists, in order to encourage travel, on July 1st it was announced that tourists would indeed have to pay for their Covid tests starting July 7th (because no other countries were reciprocating the gesture for French tourists). The tests will be €25 for the rapid-result antigen test and €49 for the PCR test. Although not as nice as “free”, it’s still a lot less expensive than the hefty price (up to €300) being charged in many other EU countries.

Returning Home From France

Whether or not your own country will allow you to travel (or return home without restrictions) is another story. The American Embassy in France’s website updated their website on June 20th with the rules for traveling to France, but we’re all still waiting to see when the US will allow French residents to visit. Check here for Canadian citizens.