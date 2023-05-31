Can You Wear Shorts in Paris?

I get asked this question a lot. Especially since summers have been getting hotter each year in Paris, and fashion has evolved considerably since Covid. The short answer is: yes, of course you can! With a few exceptions. The longer answer is: it’s complicated!

France is a free country, you can wear shorts in Paris anytime and anywhere, with a few exceptions where there are actual dress codes (more on that below). Now, just because you can wear shorts, does it mean you’re stylish? Does it mean you’ll fit in with the locals? Does it mean Parisians will shun you? Does it mean the pick-pockets will know you’re a tourist? Maybe.

Stylish Parisians know how to picnic.

Because the reality isn’t as black and white as many people would like to believe. In Paris, what you wear isn’t as important as how you wear it, and, in many cases, who is wearing it. When my fabulously stylish friends (male or female) wear shorts, they look fabulous and stylish (if you think that could be you, read a Parisian fashion expert’s advice on how to wear shorts in Paris). But some people just won’t ever look “stylish”, no matter what they wear. When my dad wears shorts, he looks like an American tourist. (Sorry Dad!)

It’s not (just) the shorts. It’s YOU.

The truth is, no matter what he wears everyone will immediately know my dad is an American tourist. It’s not just the shorts (although they are usually a first indication), it’s the whole “look”, including your weight, height, hair color, the things you’re carrying, the way you carry yourself, the language you’re speaking (and how loud you speak it) that gives you away as a tourist. Even if you think you’re blending in, most Parisians can spot a tourist if they look closely enough. So don’t wear uncomfortable clothing just to avoid being pegged as a tourist. There are millions of you here; it’s not by default a bad thing to be a tourist.

“But isn’t it disrespectful to dress badly instead of trying to blend in with the locals?”

It’s complicated. “Disrespect” implies malevolence. “Ignorance” is closer to the truth for those who simply weren’t aware of the dress code. So the logical answer to the question is, “Disrespectful to whom, exactly?” If you dressed inappropriately for a venue that has a dress code, then it’s up to the host to decide whether to be lenient or not. Expecting them to bend the rules is disrespectful. But there are rarely strict rules for how tourists have to dress when visiting Paris, with a few notable exceptions.

When You Should Avoid Shorts

There are indeed a few places that have dress codes. Religious institutions usually post signs at their entrance prohibiting hats, bare shoulders, short-shorts, and mini-skirts. Houses of worship in France are generally more conservative than their American counterparts, so keep that in mind especially if you want to attend the service, and not just visit.

It was once common for fine-dining restaurants and theatres to require a jacket and tie, however this has been seriously relaxed. The Jules Verne on the Eiffel Tower states they have a “smart casual” dress code, and prohibit “sportswear such as t-shirts, shorts, trainers etc.” The Bateaux Mouches dinner cruises on the Seine state on their website that “Guests will not be admitted on board wearing: sportswear, flipflops, bermuda shorts, baseball caps …”. The Moulin Rouge uses the subjective phrase “elegant attire” with the specification of “no shorts, no short-pants, no flipflops, no running shoes, no sportswear and no open shoes for Gentlemen.” and that you’ll need to remove your hat or cap. The Opéra de Paris also states that there is no particular dress code, “but proper attire is required” which once again usually means no sneakers, sports clothes, shorts or open-toed shoes on men. They’re more specific for gala evenings, where it’s suggested that “gentlemen wear a dark suit and ladies a dress.” When in doubt, ask when making your reservations.

If you’re trying to get into the hottest Parisian nightclub (or any nightlife venue with a doorman) and you’re not an A-list star with an entourage of supermodel friends, then don’t wear shorts or you’ll be left standing outside the velvet rope all night.

Otherwise, there aren’t specific dress codes for most venues tourists would visit in Paris, but there are some places that will “frown upon” shorts and you may feel uncomfortable if you’re the only one wearing them. This includes trendy restaurants in the more affluent neighborhoods (central and west Paris), particularly for dinner, where it’s always safer to make an effort to dress nicely (aim for “dress casual” meaning no shabby beach clothing or sportswear). If you are the guest of a Parisian (in their home or invited out to dinner or an event) by all means dress appropriately (and assume shorts are not appropriate unless you’re all under 30, attending a BBQ in the countryside, or a picnic where you’ll be sitting in the grass). You never want you or your host to be embarrassed, so ask if you’re not sure. If you are going luxury shopping, wear the kinds of things that would be sold in those stores if you don’t want to be ignored or dismissed as a gawker by the sales staff. If you’re wearing a pair of Gucci shorts in a Gucci shop, you’re probably okay (although I doubt people who buy their shorts at Gucci read blog posts titled “Can You Wear Shorts in Paris?”).

And if you’re a local, wearing shorts to the office in France is pretty much out of the question (unless your boss is wearing them or tells you it’s okay), and going anywhere but running/exercising while wearing running shorts will result in raised eyebrows (or, in my case, refusal of service at Harry’s New York Bar after the #BostonStrong memorial run).

When You Can Wear What You Want

Even if you’re not a style icon or fashion model, there are many occasions when it’s still okay to wear shorts. If you’re just doing touristy things (museums, monuments, walking tours, souvenir shopping), eating in casual cafés and brasseries (especially for lunch), and only interacting with people in the tourist service industry, then wear what makes you comfortable, including shorts. Locals avoid touristy places, or assume everyone there will be dressed badly anyway, so one more tourist in a pair of shorts isn’t going to shock anyone.

If you ask a Parisian if they find it offensive, they might say yes (depending on their own style), but just because the idea bothers them doesn’t mean they’re going to actively go out of their way to make some random tourist feel bad. They’re much too busy caring about their own lives to really care about what you’re doing. So in theory a lot of them in the more stylish neighborhoods don’t like it, but in practice, they’re not paying attention to the tourists anyway (and remember: they always can tell you’re a tourist).

Parisians on the Promenade Plantée during the Covid lockdowns (ie no tourists here).

When No One Cares: Covid and Climate Change

I first wrote this article in 2016 and have updated it several times to keep up with the changing times. If you haven’t visited Paris since Covid, you will be surprised how it’s become more casual. Even upscale boutiques in St-Germain-des-Prés and Avenue Montaigne sell (rather expensive) sweatpants and sports sandals. And at least a quarter of the bicycling commuters I spotted on the Rue de Rivoli yesterday were wearing shorts, so it’s much harder to “stick out” as a tourist these days.

In 2020 I wrote, “With global warming, it’s inevitable Parisians in shorts are going to be more common (especially if it’s the only alternative to air-conditioning; hard to tell which the French hate more).” It seems this has come true, because we’re still in May and it hasn’t hit 25°C yet in Paris, and already I’m seeing tons of locals of all ages wearing shorts around town. Once the temperatures hit 90°F in Paris (or over 30°C), everyone is too hot to care what anyone else is wearing. As you might notice in these photos, many of the Parisians in shorts are men, simply because women have the option to wear skirts or dresses to keep cool.

Shorts are commonly seen on Parisian terraces.

All Parisian Neighborhoods are Not Equally “Stylish”

One thing that’s important to note is that Paris isn’t some sort of homogeneous fashion zone, despite what fashion magazines might have you believe. Just because ex-fashion model and aristocrat Ines de la Fressange is the poster child for affluent Parisian women of a certain age, doesn’t mean all Parisian women dress like her (or try to). Yes, there are areas of Paris where people generally dress up more, particularly in expensive shopping districts like St-Germain-des-Prés and around the Place Vendôme and the Rue du Faubourg St-Honoré. But head into the outer and eastern Parisian arrondissements and you’ll see more sportswear and baseball caps than wrap dresses and dinner jackets. No one sticks out wearing shorts in Belleville, Canal St-Martin, Porte de Clignancourt, or the Butte aux Cailles.

Parisians on a restaurant terrace in the 13th, casually dressed because it’s a casual neighborhood.

Can We Put the “Ugly American” Stereotype to Bed Already?

Sometimes I find other Americans (often the expats living here) are much more openly judgmental — how rude! — to their fellow Americans than the Parisians. I helped out on the Paris episode of the ABC Primetime series “What Would You Do?” hosted by John Quinones, called “The Ugly Americans”. We couldn’t show it (because she refused to sign the waiver), but the only person that actually screamed rudely at the actors to “go home!” was another American woman at the next table (the producer paid for her meal).

Maybe it’s because while Parisians can just shrug off our behavior as “just another American tourist”, we Americans take it personally. As if Parisians will think less of all of us because of how our compatriots are dressed. I’ve never met a French person who didn’t like me simply because I was American. Generalizations are just that, and apply both ways. Most Parisians are intelligent enough to know that no one can represent an entire country…just ask what they think of other French tourists who visit Paris!

I think it’s admirable that many Americans take the time and effort to actually question what is respectful to the locals when traveling, and the Parisians appreciate it, too! Because as much as they love giving their opinions on etiquette, most would consider it too rude to actually correct someone else in public. Being patient and polite with stressed-out Parisians in the service industry (ie using bonjour and merci) is so more important than what you’re wearing. And in the end, those of you who are reading this are probably not the ones who actually need to be reading this. 😉

More Questions about What to Wear in Paris?

It’s hard to categorically state what you should and shouldn’t wear in such a diverse city like Paris. The answer is, inevitably, “it depends”. But I want to make sure I answer everyone’s questions and — most importantly — assuage your doubts and fears (especially if it’s your first time visiting Paris or you haven’t been here in a long time), so feel free to ask me anything on the topic in the comments below. There’s no such thing as a stupid question!