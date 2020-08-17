A slight rise in Covid-19 cases this month in Ile-de-France – especially Paris – has resulted in authorities announcing that masks will now be required outdoors in high-traffic areas around town. While wearing a mask in the middle of a heatwave in the city doesn’t sound fun, neither does the idea that we’ll have to go back into confinement if the hospitals start filling up again.

In France, once more than 10 in 100,000 inhabitants are tested positive for Coronavirus, the département passes from being “green” to “yellow”, and once there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants it is designated as a “red” zone. Paris is currently at 62.1 per 100,000, almost double from what it was last week.

That little red dot in the center is Paris!

At the moment the blip in positive cases doesn’t look so bad compared to what Paris experienced in the spring, but considering the city is practically empty of tourists and any Parisians who could escape to the countryside for the summer break, it means we’re all getting a bit too careless about social distancing. Especially younger Parisians.

Hospitalizations are only slightly up, but not yet anywhere near spring’s level.

That’s why, even though there are hundreds of new cases, the hospitals haven’t been inundated with patients needing to go on ventilators yet. According to health officials, the majority of those becoming contaminated in the past two weeks are mostly younger people who are less likely to need hospitalization. It doesn’t mean they can’t contaminate others who would need hospitalization, though, so the Mairie (City Hall) is remaining firm on the mask requirement for the sake of the elderly and anyone with compromised immune systems.

Where You Must Wear Masks in Paris, Even Outside

Official Map from the Préfecture de Police de Paris (click to download PDF)

Click Here to Download the Map of the Zones in Paris Where Masks are Required Outdoors (PDF)

You’ll need to download the map provided by the Préfecture de Police de Paris to see the exact streets, but in general masks are required along both banks of the Seine, all open air food markets and flea markets, the banks of the Canal St Martin and Bassin de la Villette, the entirety of the historic center (1st though 4th arrondissements including the Ile St Louis and Ile de la Cité, the Marais, and the Jardin des Tuileries), most of the Latin Quarter, everywhere around the Eiffel Tower and Trocadéro, the Champs Elysées and Arc de Triomphe, most of Montmartre and Pigalle, as well as Belleville and Oberkampf districts. In the 13th arrondissement, the map includes the Butte aux Cailles (popular student hangout), Chinatown, and all around the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand (including the big wood staircase overlooking the Seine that’s popular for picnickers).

This may all look every complicated, but as the official spokesperson for the Paris health and hospitals services summed it up, “If there are a lot of people where you’re walking, just wear a mask.”

The new rules came into effect this morning. To avoid the €135 fine, have a mask ready at all times in case you inadvertently pass into one of these zones (the police will be “educating” people this week, but will start giving fines the second week).

Some Exceptions to the Rule

Children under 11 years old are not required to wear masks, and for the moment anyone riding a bike, a scooter or inside a vehicle are not required to be masked. The rule is essentially for pedestrians.

Joggers and pedestrians at Bibliothèque will now need to wear masks.

That means joggers, which are considered pedestrians, will have to wear masks in these zones. I recommend going to the Bois de Boulogne or Bois de Vincennes if you want to run in a green space without a masks, or simply run on streets in the city outside the high-traffic zones (which – rant alert – you should do anyway because runners are annoying on crowded Paris sidewalks and in small parks where people are trying to have a relaxing moment of peace).

New Quarantine Requirements Between France and the UK

In other Covid-19 news, since Saturday anyone arriving in the UK from France must remain in quarantine for 14 days, including UK residents. That resulted in a huge scramble to get back to the UK for British people in France for the holidays. France has threatened reciprocal measures on all travelers entering the country from the UK. Other EU countries including Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland have also been affected by new quarantine requirements, making it increasingly risky to count on unrestricted travel across EU borders this summer.

Get Your Free Covid-19 Test

Since July 24th, Covid-19 tests via nasal swabs, aka “Les tests virologiques (RT-PCR), are available to everyone in France without a doctor’s prescription, and the usual €54 fee is either waived or fully reimbursed by social security (even if you’re not covered). That doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have to be patient, as more people are trying to get tested right now. So you may have to wait in line, and in some cases wait a few days for results, but then at least you can be sure. You can find a list of clinics here (note that some require an appointment): https://sante.fr/recherche/trouver/DepistageCovid