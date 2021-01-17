The latest Covid-19 news for Paris, including lockdown rules and curfew, what’s still closed, and the vaccination roll-out updates.

The Latest Rules

All of France, including Paris, is under a 6pm-6am curfew (exceptions for emergencies, travel scheduled by plane or train, or if you have a work attestation), until at least February 1st.

Masks must still be worn in all public places, indoors and outdoors (exceptions for runners, cyclists, and young children)

All public gatherings are still banned (the governement recommends no more than six people in private gatherings; so private parties are still not allowed).

What’s Open and What’s Closed

All shops are open , including department stores and clothing shops, but there are limits posted at the entrance for how many people can be inside at the same time. Masks must be worn.

Schools are open, but university students are still limited to distance-learning only. Kids 6 and older must wear masks.

Parks and cemeteries are open, masks must be worn.

Public librairies are open, but only to check out and return items, not to read on-site.

Places of worship are open with a limit to 30 worshippers at once for services, and least two empty seats between each person.

Public transportation is running normally during the day, but with very limited service during curefew hours starting at 6pm.

is running normally during the day, but with very limited service during curefew hours starting at 6pm. Cultural institutions such as cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls are still completely closed, however art galleries are open since they’re considered “shops”.

All bars, cafés, and restaurants are closed, but take-out and delivery are allowed.

Gyms and public pools are closed.

and public pools are closed. Hotels are technically allowed to open, but without restaurant or bar service allowed, nor gym facilities; because of a lack of travelers, many have decided to remain closed.

Travel Restrictions

There are no current travel restrictions within France, as long as you're not on the road during the curfew of 6pm-6am (exceptions for travel to or from the airport or tran station).

, as long as you’re not on the road during the curfew of 6pm-6am (exceptions for travel to or from the airport or tran station). EU residents traveling to France are allowed with an attestation specifyin ght professional or personal reason for your trip. Anyone traveling to France from the UK, including French nationals, will need a Covid-19 test within three days of travel. Always check the latest requirements on the French Interior Minister website.

Travel by international travelers from outside the EU to France is still heavily restricted except for those who meet specific exemptions (download the English exemption form here). A negative Covis-19 test must be obtained before arrival, and a 7-day self-quarantine required once in the country.

If you have any questions about the rules concerning entry and stay in France, you can contact the assistance hotline: +338 00 130 000.

Getting Tested

If you have symptoms, you should confine yourself and contact your generalist for a test (covered by Social Security). If you don’t have a generalist, you can call the free hotline to receive a referral: 0 800 130 000.

If you have been in contact with someone who tested positive, or need to know if you are asymptomatic, you can get the nasal swab Covid tests without a prescription at pharmacies or Covid test centers all over Paris. The interactive map of these centers is on the TousAntiCovid app. You can also find them listed at Sante.fr , but since they now also list vaccination centers, their site is overwhelmed (when in doubt, call 0 800 130 000 to find the center closest to you).

Download the TousAntiCovid app to be alerted if someone you've been in contact with has tested positive.

Starting January 18th, only the following people can make an appointment to be vaccinated:

Anyone over 75 years old as of January 18th

EPHAD (nursing home) residents

Healthcare professionals over 50 or who have comorbidity factors ( see list here )

) People with specific health issues that make them vulnerable to Covid such as cancer (see list here)

If this includes you, make the appointment at the Covid Vaccination Center closest to you: www.sante.fr

If you’re not sure, be sure to contac t your generalist.

The roll-out for others to be vaccinated will be progressive by age group, but the dates have not been announced yet. The government estimates that everyone who wants to be vaccinated in France will be able to do so starting by the end of April. However, even assuming there are no delays, there is a period of up to six weeks between the two injections required. So…let’s call it “summer”.

Vaccination Passport? It’s important to note that having a Covid vaccination doesn’t (yet) allow you to travel freely internationally until they’ve determined whether those vaccinated can still carry the virus and contaminate others.

The Latest Stats (January 17th)

The numbers at the top are for all of Frence; the green line on the graph is for Ile-de-France (Paris region). If you’re interested in seeing a more detailed official count, visit this website (in French): https://dashboard.covid19.data.gouv.fr