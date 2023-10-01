Jour des Morts – Day of the Dead in Paris

A Mexican celebration that has become popular worldwide is the Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead Festival, on November 1st. France celebrates their dead on the same day — which they call Toussaint, or All Saints’ Day — in their own solemn, Catholic way, by visiting the tombs of their loved ones (usually with chrysanthemums). The Mexican festival is a much more exuberant celebration honoring the lives of those who have passed by praying for their spiritual passage into the afterlife with the stylish and colorfully-dressed skeletons, known as calaveras, and flower-laden alters built to give offerings, usually favorite foods of the deceased. There are quite a few events celebrating the Fête des Morts all over Paris starting the last week of October through the first week of November, but they can be a little slow in publishing the final details until a week or so in advance, so check back for more on October 15th!

21st Annual Fête des Morts à Paris

This is the “official” Day of the Dead festival in Paris, with multiple events spread out over several days. Here are some highlights:

Tuesday, October 24, 8-9pm

Mexican dance performances featuring Mexican dance company Sensondanza and French dancer (“almost Mexican”) Charlotte Soler. Free entry, reservation required: https://www.billetweb.fr/fete-de-la-danse

At the Sorbonne University Salle Richelieu (17, rue de la Sorbonne, 5th)

Mexican dance performances featuring Mexican dance company Sensondanza and French dancer (“almost Mexican”) Charlotte Soler. Free entry, reservation required: https://www.billetweb.fr/fete-de-la-danse At the Sorbonne University Salle Richelieu (17, rue de la Sorbonne, 5th) Wednesday, October 25,10am-noon

Workshop to make “Papel Picado and Flores de Cempaxochitl” the paper-cutout banners you see decorating many Day of the Dead festivals (and at the top of this page). Free entry, reservation required at comunidadespar@sre.gob.mx

At the Mexican Consulate in Paris, 4 Rue Notre Dame des Victoires, 2 nd .

Workshop to make “Papel Picado and Flores de Cempaxochitl” the paper-cutout banners you see decorating many Day of the Dead festivals (and at the top of this page). Free entry, reservation required at comunidadespar@sre.gob.mx At the Mexican Consulate in Paris, 4 Rue Notre Dame des Victoires, 2 . Thursday, October 26, 7pm

Inauguration of the Altars of the Dead: installation by artist Juan Chawuk from Chiapas, and Traditional Altar of the Dead by Ofelia Esparza. Followed by a free concert, live from Mexico, singer Atenea Ochoa and her Mexican guests in France: Djo Preciado, Marcel Cerebros, and Arturo Ramirez. Free entry.

At the Maison de l’Amérique Latine, 217 Bd Saint-Germain, 7th.

Inauguration of the Altars of the Dead: installation by artist Juan Chawuk from Chiapas, and Traditional Altar of the Dead by Ofelia Esparza. Followed by a free concert, live from Mexico, singer Atenea Ochoa and her Mexican guests in France: Djo Preciado, Marcel Cerebros, and Arturo Ramirez. Free entry. At the Maison de l’Amérique Latine, 217 Bd Saint-Germain, 7th. Friday, October 27, 7-9pm.

Opening evening vernissage of the exhibition SANTA MUERTE, photographs by Nigentz (which goes from October 24th to November 4th, 2-7pm). Installation of the Dead, Altar by artist Juan Chawuk from the state of Chiapas. Free entry.

At the Art+Art Gallery : 28, rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 11th.

Opening evening vernissage of the exhibition SANTA MUERTE, photographs by Nigentz (which goes from October 24th to November 4th, 2-7pm). Installation of the Dead, Altar by artist Juan Chawuk from the state of Chiapas. Free entry. At the Art+Art Gallery : 28, rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 11th. Saturday, October 28, 8pm

Clutch Magazine pays tribute to “La Catrina” through a fashion show showcasing the talent of Mexican designers. Free entry.

At the Art + Art Gallery 28 Rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 11th.

Clutch Magazine pays tribute to “La Catrina” through a fashion show showcasing the talent of Mexican designers. Free entry. At the Art + Art Gallery 28 Rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 11th. Sunday, October 29, 10am-3pm

Piñatas and flow headband workshops by “Histoires de Piñatas”. Registrations via email: histoiresdepinatasfrance@gmail.com or on-site. Limited to 10 people every 40 minutes per workshop. There’s also brunch available in the hotel’s restaurant Inka, blending French classics with Andean specialties.

At the Hotel 1K, 13 Bd du Temple, 3 rd .

Piñatas and flow headband workshops by “Histoires de Piñatas”. Registrations via email: histoiresdepinatasfrance@gmail.com or on-site. Limited to 10 people every 40 minutes per workshop. There’s also brunch available in the hotel’s restaurant Inka, blending French classics with Andean specialties. At the Hotel 1K, 13 Bd du Temple, 3 . Sunday, October 29, 5pm

Join the traditional “parade of death” dressed as Catrins or Catrinas; win prizes awarded by the Jury. Features the participation of the Sensodanza Contemporary Dance Troupe from Mexico and other surprises. Free entry.

At the Place Stravinsky (next to Centre Pompidou), 2 Rue Brisemiche, 4 th .

Join the traditional “parade of death” dressed as Catrins or Catrinas; win prizes awarded by the Jury. Features the participation of the Sensodanza Contemporary Dance Troupe from Mexico and other surprises. Free entry. At the Place Stravinsky (next to Centre Pompidou), 2 Rue Brisemiche, 4 . Tuesday, October 31, 7pm-2am

Official Day of the Dead party, with the screening of a short film selection with death as the main theme, a contemporary dance performance by Sensondanza, a Catrins and Catrinas parade and contest, Mexican food and drinks for sale, a concert by Mexican singer Djo Preciado, followed by a DJ set. Cover charge: 10 euros (includes a welcome drink). (link coming October 9 th )

Official Day of the Dead party, with the screening of a short film selection with death as the main theme, a contemporary dance performance by Sensondanza, a Catrins and Catrinas parade and contest, Mexican food and drinks for sale, a concert by Mexican singer Djo Preciado, followed by a DJ set. Cover charge: 10 euros (includes a welcome drink). (link coming October 9 ) Wednesday, November 1, 7-11:30pm

A gastronomic evening on All Saints’ Day, with a special “Día de Muertos” menu, a 4-course dinner designed by Mexican chef Carlos Moreno from the restaurant COMER x Paris, Mexican food and beverage pairings by DESTMEX. Two services at 7:00 PM and 9:15 PM by reservation only. (More information and reservations starting from October 9).

At COMER x PARIS, 96 Rue d’Hauteville, 10th

A gastronomic evening on All Saints’ Day, with a special “Día de Muertos” menu, a 4-course dinner designed by Mexican chef Carlos Moreno from the restaurant COMER x Paris, Mexican food and beverage pairings by DESTMEX. Two services at 7:00 PM and 9:15 PM by reservation only. (More information and reservations starting from October 9). At COMER x PARIS, 96 Rue d’Hauteville, 10th Saturday November 4, 7-9pm

To wrap up the festival, a screening of short films from the Shorts México Festival, and the last evening to discover the exhibition by photographer Nigentz titled “Portraits of Santa Muerte.” Free entry.

At Art + Art Gallery 28 Rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 11th.

Día de los Muertos at the Jardin d’Acclimatation

Bois de Boulogne, 16th

October 7-November 12

The children’s amusement park in the Bois de Boulogne is celebrating the Day of the Dead during the French school holidays with grinning skeletons, mariachis, costumed dancers and “fire artists”. There are “ghost cruises” on the Enchanted River, and a Fire Dance parade each evening at sunset. It’s great for young children. Day passes from €27-€46.

Day of the Dead Art Show

Parc Floral, Pavillion 21, Bois de Vincennes, 12th

November 4-5

México in Paris is hosting an art exhibition at the Parc Floral de Paris featuring photographers, illustrators, painters, and other artists on the theme “The day when death is not sad”. Entry to the art show is free, but entry to the park itself is €2.50.

La Jour de Morts aux Cascades

At the Association pour l’Estampe et l’Art Populaire

49bis Rue des Cascades, 20th

(waiting for 2023 dates; last year it was November 11-20)

This gallery and printshop usually celebrates the holiday each year with an exposition of Day of the Dead-themed artworks for sale (essentially prints made by different artists in their atelier downstairs), and a traditional altar. In past years they’ve also had an opening party with traditional Mexican food.

If there are any other events you’ve heard about not listed here, let me know! 🙂