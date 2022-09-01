La Rentré is always full of events as Parisians return from their month-long vacations, so check back throughout the month as events are added.

September 2-4

The 8th edition of Les Traversées du Marais is a free three-day cultural festival with 37 special events — dances, film screenings, concerts, etc. — taking place in museums, art centers, libraries, mansions, and galleries throughout the Marais district. See the website for the full program mapped out, or simply wander around the Marais over the weekend and follow the music!

September 3

The Hasard Ludique, a reconverted train depot on the Petite Ceinture that now hosts a bar, restaurant and cultural, welcomes you this Saturday for Afroland, a food and artisan market featuring African entrepreneurs from noon-9pm, and a fashion show 5:30-6pm of Céline Nse’s hand-crafted, upcycled clothing designs. Free entry.

Through September 7

The annual open-air summer concerts in the Bois de Vincennes’s Parc Floral include the free Paris Jazz Festival (with French and international jazz concerts), the free Classique au Vert featuring up-and-coming classical music ensembles and orchestras, and Les Nocturnes featuring evening concerts by some of the greatest performers in both jazz and classical music (tickets required for these, see the program). Even when concerts are free; entry to the park is €2.50.

Through September 7

The open-air rooftop Bar à Bulles at the Machine de la Moulin Rouge (nightclub next to the famous cabaret) is holding weekly open-air cinema nights on Wednesdays from 9:30pm, free with reservation (includes headphones), wait-list from 8pm the night of the screening if you can’t get a spot in advance. Films are in their original versions with French subtitles. See the schedule here.

September 8

Le Food Market is a monthly open-air food market in Belleville along the boulevard between metros Ménilmontant et Couronnes. Unlike most food markets, this one isn’t for purchasing ingredients to take home and cook up, but is a market of food stands. And all dishes are under €10! There are seating areas to sit and enjoy your food or you can order to go. From 6-10:30pm.

September 9-11

Fête de l’Humanité a music and political activist festival in the southeastern suburbs of Paris, a bit like a French Lollapallooza. For the 87th edition (!!) there will be three days of live music (60 acts including headliners Dutronc & Dutronc, Sexion d’Assaut, Selah Sue, Benjamin Biolay, Laylow, etc), debates (because the French love a good debate), arts and cinema expositions, and activities for kids. The main sponsor/organizer is the daily newspaper L’Humanité, whose motto is “Envie de Changer Le Monde” (The desire to change the world), so you can imagine it’s quite a leftie-leaning festival where politics, social justice and liberty are the main stars. This year it takes place in a new location, Base 217, in the southeast suburbs, and three-day passes are €39-€55 (camping and parking also possible). Free for kids under 15.

September 9-11

Check out 60 of the best food trucks of the Paris region at the 6th annual St-Maur Food Truck Festival (Place des Marronniers in Saint-Maur-des-Fosses). Yes, you have to cross the Paris ringroad to the suburbs to get there, but it’s worth it! Bring a big appetite. Open Friday 7pm-midnight, Saturday 11am until midnight, and Sunday 11am-6pm.

September 15-18

Attention street art lovers! The District 13 International Art Fair takes place at the Hotel Drouot auction house all week long. “District 13 wishes to reflect the various subcultures evolving around Urban art. With a refined selection, District 13 will host about 30 international galleries, among the most important and representative of this scene.” Entry €10 for one day or €15 for a 4-day pass. Open 11am-9pm (last day 10am-7pm).



September 17-18

Journées Européenne du Patrimoine – This weekend is the 38th annual Heritage Days. Over 550 historic sites will be opened to the public in Paris, many which are only open for this occasion. Some of the obvious sites like the President’s Elysée Palace will have long lines, but many other sites are happily free to visit or participate in a free tour. The official website is a bit hard to navigate, but you can see some tips and a selection of our top sites to visit here.

September 18

The 8th annual Journée Sans Voiture (Car Free Day) bans almost all car traffic in central Paris (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th arrondissements) as well as the Champs Elysées and the Quartiers “Paris Réspire” which are usually closed on Sundays. From 11am-6pm. Enjoy the chance to enjoy the city’s streets on foot, skates, bike, skateboard, or however you’d like to get around without a car. Don’t forget the Avenue des Champs-Elysées is car-free every first Sunday of the month!

Through September 18

The rooftop of the Hotel Paradiso (135 Blvd Diderot, 12th) is open every Sunday all summer from 4pm to enjoy the view and the bar before the free film screenings, accessible to all without reservation, at 9:30pm (there are only 30 seats, so get there no later than 6:30pm and bring a big hat if it’s sunny, as there are no parasols).

September 23-25

The 8th edition of Art3f, the international contemporary art show in Paris, takes place at the Paris Expo- Porte de Versailles this weekend in Pavillion 5. Tickets €7 online in advance, €10 at the door, children under 18 free. Open Friday 2-10pm, Sat -Sun 10am-7pm.

September 23 – October 2

Escape to a little island on the edge of Paris for the 103rd edition of the Foire de Chatou antique market. Formerly known as the Foire Nationale à la Brocante et aux Jambons (Ham and Flea Market), this popular twice-annual market has a mix of over 800 stands selling antiques and bric-a-brac, with an entire section dedicated to regional French foods, particularly pork in all its varieties. The Ile de Chatou, just north of Paris, also known as the Impressionists Island, is accessible via RER A from Charles-des-Gaulle-Etoile station in Paris, then either walk five minutes or take the free shuttle. Open 10am-7pm, entry €7.

September 24

Get out your earplugs, it’s time for the 20th annual Techno Parade de Paris! It starts at noon (so far location is a secret) and finishes at République for a huge party. Check out their FB page for better information on the practicalities.

September 29-October 2

One of the last artist open house for Parisian artist studios of the season, don’t miss this weekend’s Portes Ouvertes des Artistes de Ménilmontant (20th arrondissement) featuring 100 artists in 45 studios. The main gallery has maps and examples of different artists’ works, Ménils8, 8 rue Boyer, 20th, metro Gambetta. Free entry, lots of events around the neighborhood during the festival.

Through October 1

The magical Candlelit Evenings at the Château Vaux-le-Vicomte are back! Open every Friday (July 8th-Aug 26th) and every Saturday (through Oct 1st) from 2pm, 2000 candles are lit at sunset, and fireworks show before the 11pm closure; reservations required. Due to Covid, the shuttle from the train station is no longer running (reserve a taxi or come by car, free parking). Read the Secrets of Paris article about it here.