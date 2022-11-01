November 1st is a bank holiday in France (Le Toussaint, aka All Saints Day aka Day of the Dead)

November 2-30

The exposition “Offrenda” (or “offering”) celebrates Le Jour des Morts (aka Dia de los Muertos, aka Day of the Dead) in Paris at the Marais art gallery The Muisca (8 Rue d’Ormesson, 4th), dedicated to Columbian and Latin American art and artists. Free entry, open Wed-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat-Sun 11am-7pm.

November 2 and 14

We can all use a good laugh right now. Laughing Matters in Paris presents British stand-up comedian Simon Evanson Nov 2nd from 8pm and US comedian Rich Hall on Nov 14th at 7:30pm and 9pm, at Chez Georges (11 rue des Cannettes, 6th), tickets €20/25. Book old school via email on http://anythingmatters.com, or call Karl Beer at 06 1213 0202. Get on their mailing list if you’re interested in English comedy in Paris.

November 4-5

The charity shop Emmaüs Alternatives is having a “Grande Vente au Kilo” at Les Amarres (24 quai d’Austerlitz, 13th) on Friday night from 8-11pm and Saturday 11am-8pm, €10 per kilo of clothing and accessories. A great opportunity to check out this unique space combining restaurant/bar/nightlife on the weekends with a refugee welcome center during the week.

November 5-13

The 46th annual Salon Marjolaine, the largest organic fair in Paris, takes place this week at the Parc Floral (Bois de Vincennes) with 450 stands selling everything organic you could imagine: produce, meats, cheeses, artisan oils, wines, essential oils, herbs, teas, cosmetics, beauty products, household cleaning products, clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor, books, gardening supplies, as well as stands for environmental tourism, different green activist groups such as Greenpeace, etc. There are also plenty of food stands for lunch onsite, a coat check, and a little shuttle from the metro Château de Vincennes to the entrance of the Parc Floral. Open 10:30am-7pm (Friday until 9:30pm). Entry €10, but you can get a €3 discount voucher on the website to print out in advance (or pay the ticket online in advance and skip waiting in line). You can also see my article and video from my visit in 2010.

November 10-13

Time to stock up on original Christmas gifts “Made in France” at the 8th annual MIF Expo at the Porte de Versailles (expo hall 3): “MIF Expo offers a showcase that allows French industry, innovation and creativity to meet consumers.” There will be gourmet goodies, toys, home & decor, clothing, beauty & hygiene products, and technological innovations. Get a preview of the show on this video. Open 10am-7pm, get a free invitation on the website or pay €10 at the door (reimbursed with your first purchase). Note that coat check is €2/item.

November 11 is a bank holiday in France (1918 Armistice Day)

November 11-20

Another year, another Day of the Dead art exposition at the print-making gallery and artist atelier, the Association pour l’Estampe et l’Art Populaire (49bis, rue des Cascades, 20th) Come see the traditional altar, and artworks celebrating the dead from 22 different artists in the heart of Belleville. The exposition is open daily 3-8pm. Free entry.

November 14-January 15

The Jardin des Plantes (5th) is hosting another evening illuminations festival in their gardens over the holidays. This year’s theme is “Mini-Mondes: The Enlightening Evolution” featuring more than a hundred light structures representing the fabulous world of insects. “Meet the little beasts that inhabit the meadows, ponds and forests of France, or even inhabit our bodies. Discover species that are sometimes familiar – centipedes, woodlice or glowworms -, sometimes more mysterious , such as springtails, diplouras, or the astonishing tardigrade.” You can see them for free in the daytime during regular garden opening hours, but will need tickets to see them lit up at night, from 6-11pm. Tickets €12-€15, AVAILABLE ONLY ONLINE here.

November 17

Although it’s rather low-key in France compared to the hype it gets in America, the annual Beaujolais Nouveau festival takes place in wine bars throughout Paris today. You can find events at almost any wine bar in Paris, but if you’re hurting for ideas this article has a map of listings throughout France (and the world) that will be doing something special to celebrate.

November 18-20

Discover the local artisans of Paris this weekend through “Paris Local”, a Tourism Office initiative to promote the restaurants, artisans, and artists of Paris through visits and activities. It’s also a great way to find the addresses of all the local artisans and restaurants specializing in locavore cuisine. The site is only in French but with a little Google translating you shouldn’t have any problems finding events that will interest you.

November 18 – January 8

Don’t miss the 2nd annual Lumières en Seine, a dazzling light show in the gardens of the Domaine de Saint Cloud (west side of Paris accessible via metro). “From the very entrance at the Clémenceau gates, this special light trail will take you on a magical journey through fire gardens and frosted forests, over fields of fairies and illuminated waterfalls. Along the way you’ll pass by a charming merry-go-round and Santa’s sleigh as well as a cozy rest spot, where you can enjoy mouth-wateringly good food, mulled wine and hot chocolate.” It was so popular last year that prices have gone up, and the age for free kids is under 3 years old. Open tickets (undated) are €26 for adults (€22 Fri-Sun ), €20 for kids 3-11 (€20 Fri-Sun) and Family Tickets for two adults and two kids for €65 on Wed-Thurs (€72 Fri-Sat and school holidays). Dated tickets for a specific day are €20 (€16 kids) Mon-Thurs, €22 (€18 kids) for Fri-Sat and school holidays. Purchase online in advance and dress warm!

November 19

Eclair Day! For each éclair purchased on Saturday in participating pastry shops (there are a dozen in Paris), 100% of the proceeds will go to “Imagine for Margo”, the charity that helps fund research to fight childhood cancer. Here’s the map of the shops.

November 20

The holiday illuminations on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées will be inaugurated tonight at 7:15pm by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and the actor Tahar Rahim. The avenue will be entirely closed to traffic for pedestrians to have the best photo ops without getting run over. The lights will turn off this year at 11:45pm instead of 2am to save on energy costs (and of course the lights are LEDs). They’ll remain up through January 2nd.

Through February 12

CAPITALE(S) is a free exposition at the Hôtel de Ville (4th) celebrating 60 years of Paris street art, featuring the most influential artists, including Invader, Miss Tic, André, Swoon and Banksy. In the Salle Saint-Jean at 5 rue de Lobau, free entry with reservations online, Mon-Sat 10am-6:30pm (Thursdays until 9pm).

Daytrips from Paris

November 19 – December 31

The family-owned Château Vaux-le-Vicomte (the 17th-century palace that inspired Versailles) becomes a Christmas wonderland in December. For the 17th year of “Vaux-le-Vicomte en Lumières”, the château pays homage to Molière for his 400th birthday, where the château is transformed into a Palais d’Art with thousands of lights and holiday decorations. This year will also have a 360° projection recounting the Ceremony of the Turks from the “Bourgeois Gentilhomme”, to the music of Lully. Every night ends in a sound and light spectacle projected on the façade of the château. Dress warm, and don’t miss the roasted marshmallows! Open Wed-Sun 10am-6pm from November 19th to December 17th, and every day from December 18th-31st (closes at 4:30pm Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve). Entry €22 for adults, reserve in advance online, €17.50 just for the gardens alone, €16 for kids 6-17 years old. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED ONLINE IN ADVANCE, NO ON-SITE PURCHASE IS ALLOWED. More info here.

November 20

The UNESCO Artists for Peace choir and orchestra will be performing Carmina Burana under the dome of Grand Stables at the Château de Chantilly at 4:30pm. Tickets €30 (€15 for kids under 12). Book tickets to visit the château beforehand and make a full day of it! (Just a 45-minute train ride from Paris read more here)