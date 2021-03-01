As of March 1st, Paris (like the rest of France) remains under partial confinement, with a 6pm-6am curfew and closure of all restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, and cinemas. The French government has indicated these measures will most likely stay in place through mid-April. We’ll be posting events as they’re scheduled throughout the month, however be sure to confirm for last-minute changes.

Note: Daylight savings in France takes place at 2am on March 28th.

March 2nd – April 10th

The Galerie Italienne (15 rue du Louvre, 1st) is hosting the exhibit “Andy Warhol: Instantanés”, featuring the largest collection of photographs taken by the artist ever shown in public. “The exhibition is divided into several themes including sections devoted to his iconic Polaroids, photo booth portraits alongside lesser-known pieces such as prints from film, nude captures from his Sex Parts & Torsos series, and mixed-media work. One of the highlighted pieces in the show is Warhol’s “stitched photographs” comprised of black and white prints attached together with thread that will also go on display.”

March 3rd-17th

The singer Mika has teamed up with the Paris Museum of Decorative Arts and nine artists — Aurélia Durand; Laurindo Feliciano; Ugo Gattoni; Annick Kamgang; Marie Mohanna; Lamia Ziade; Alexandre Benjamin Navet; Lamarche-Ovize; and Rosa Maria Unda Souki — to create an open-air art show inspired by Belle Epoche posters. Look for these colorful posters on flag poles, Morris columns and billboards throughout the city.

Posters by Mika and friends

March 4th-7th

This year’s world-famous FIAC contemporary art market, will take place, but with a novel new format: browse the works in the “online viewing rooms” of over 200 participating galleries, then make individual appointments with the galleries to see or purchase the works in person.

Through March 7th

The Château de Chantilly, whose gardens and boutique are currently open to the public every day except Tuesday from 10:30am-5:30pm, have a little “marché gourmand” of four chalets set up nera the entrance to the domain selling local treats Wednesdays and weekends. Entrance to the gardens €6 (free for kids under 7).

March 6th

Grande Brocante du Port Royal (flea market) outside the RER Port Royal (49 avenue de l’Observatoire, border of 6th/14th) from 8am-6pm.

March 7th

Brocante (flea market) along the Rue des Fossés Saint Bernard (the foot of the Institut du Monde Arabe, 5th) from 8am-6pm.

Most Tuesdays and Wednesdays in March

The American Library in Paris is hosting free “Evenings with an Author” event on Zoom every Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7:30pm Paris time (CET). This month includes a panel on women’s travel writing March 3rd. RSVP required to get the Zoom link. See the full schedule here.

Through March 14th

Free exposition at the Galerie d’Instant (47, rue de Poitou, 3rd) featuring portraits of the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo taken by Lucienne Bloch. Vernissage on the 15th at 7pm. Opening hours Mon 2-7, Tues-Sat 11am-7pm, and Sun 2:30-6:30pm.

March 25th

Calling on volunteers for the 4th annual Nuit de la Solidarité. “The objective of this process is to reach out to homeless people to better understand their situation and their needs. In order to carry out this operation, the City needs team leaders and volunteers in the field for one night, March 25th.” You can sign up to participate in your own arrondissement or — if it’s full — any other arrondissement in Paris. (you’llneed to be able to speak french for this event)

Starting April 1st

Monet’s gardens in Giverny will be open to the public starting today. Tickets available online in advance on the official museum website and FNAC.