Looking for Christmas Markets and other Holiday Events? Visit Christmas in Paris 2022

December 3

Award-winning author Natacha Henry will discuss her historical novel, The French Painter and the American Showman: The Unlikely Friendship of Rosa Bonheur and Buffalo Bill, the true story of a magnificent friendship between France’s best-known animal painter (whose first retrospective is currently on at the Orsay) and the US’s best-known showman, at Bill & Rosa’s Bookroom (42 rue du Chemin Vert 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt) at 4pm. Please sign up at brbookroom@gmail.com

December 3-4

VeggieWorld is the largest vegan lifestyle fair in Europe, taking place in Paris for two days at the Paris Event Center (20 Ave de la Porte de la Villette, 19th), Saturday from 10am-7pm, Sunday 11am-6pm. Entry €15, buy tickets online or onsite.

December 8-11

It’s time for the annual Grande Braderie de la Mode AIDS, a huge sale of 150 top brands to benefit HIV/AIDS charities at the Magasins Generaux (1 rue de l’Ancien Canal, Pantin, metro Eglise de Pantin). New clothing and accessories (shoes!) are for sale at 70% off their regular price. Open Thurs-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat-Sun 11am-6pm. Free entry, RESERVATIONS REQUIRED: https://www.aides.org/braderie

Through December 23

I’m not usually a big fan of paying to go see street art when so much of it is on the streets for free (or in the Capitale(s) exhibit below for free at the Hôtel de Ville), but if you’re looking for something indoors and a little “sporty” (there are 16 flights of stairs in the three buildings hosting the street art), then check out the latest Colors Festival show Roadmaps in St-Germain-des -Près (17 rue de Buci, 6th), featuring 25 artists who have decorated six apartments in three buildings for an “immersive” experience. Note that the guided tours cost €20/person and you need to reserve a time slot in advance here: https://www.colorsfestival.paris/pages/rdmp-billetterie

Through December 29

Alice au Pays des Merveilles is a street art exposition featuring 23 artists portraying their version of Alice in Wonderland, in the unusual setting of the Piscine Josephine Baker, the floating swimming pool on the Seine (Quai François Mauriac, 13th). The exposition is free and open to the public Tues-Fri 4:30-8:30pm (Thurs until 9:30pm), and Sat 11am-3pm.

Through January 7

The street artist Jace celebrates 30 years of his creation, Le Gouzou, with a show at the Mathgoth Gallerie (34, rue Hélène Brion, 13th, M° Bibliothèque) called Planète Gouzou (depuis 1992). The vernissage is the 25th from 6pm with the artist, then open Wed-Sat 2-7pm. Free entry.

Through January 8

Don’t miss the 2nd annual Lumières en Seine, a dazzling light show in the gardens of the Domaine de Saint Cloud (west side of Paris accessible via metro). “From the very entrance at the Clémenceau gates, this special light trail will take you on a magical journey through fire gardens and frosted forests, over fields of fairies and illuminated waterfalls. Along the way you’ll pass by a charming merry-go-round and Santa’s sleigh as well as a cozy rest spot, where you can enjoy mouth-wateringly good food, mulled wine and hot chocolate.” It was so popular last year that prices have gone up, and the age for free kids is under 3 years old. Open tickets (undated) are €26 for adults (€22 Fri-Sun ), €20 for kids 3-11 (€20 Fri-Sun) and Family Tickets for two adults and two kids for €65 on Wed-Thurs (€72 Fri-Sat and school holidays). Dated tickets for a specific day are €20 (€16 kids) Mon-Thurs, €22 (€18 kids) for Fri-Sat and school holidays. Purchase online in advance and dress warm!

Through January 15

The Jardin des Plantes (5th) is hosting another evening illuminations festival in their gardens over the holidays. This year’s theme is “Mini-Mondes: The Enlightening Evolution” featuring more than a hundred light structures representing the fabulous world of insects. “Meet the little beasts that inhabit the meadows, ponds and forests of France, or even inhabit our bodies. Discover species that are sometimes familiar – centipedes, woodlice or glowworms -, sometimes more mysterious , such as springtails, diplouras, or the astonishing tardigrade.” You can see them for free in the daytime during regular garden opening hours, but will need tickets to see them lit up at night, from 6-11pm. Tickets €12-€15, AVAILABLE ONLY ONLINE here.

Through February 12

CAPITALE(S) is a free exposition at the Hôtel de Ville (4th) celebrating 60 years of Paris street art, featuring the most influential artists, including Invader, Miss Tic, André, Swoon and Banksy. In the Salle Saint-Jean at 5 rue de Lobau, free entry with reservations online, Mon-Sat 10am-6:30pm (Thursdays until 9pm).

Looking for Christmas Markets and other Holiday Events? Visit Christmas in Paris 2022

Daytrips from Paris

Through December 31

The family-owned Château Vaux-le-Vicomte (the 17th-century palace that inspired Versailles) becomes a Christmas wonderland in December. For the 17th year of “Vaux-le-Vicomte en Lumières”, the château pays homage to Molière for his 400th birthday, where the château is transformed into a Palais d’Art with thousands of lights and holiday decorations. This year will also have a 360° projection recounting the Ceremony of the Turks from the “Bourgeois Gentilhomme”, to the music of Lully. Every night ends in a sound and light spectacle projected on the façade of the château. Dress warm, and don’t miss the roasted marshmallows! Open Wed-Sun 10am-6pm from November 19th to December 17th, and every day from December 18th-31st (closes at 4:30pm Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve). Entry €22 for adults, reserve in advance online, €17.50 just for the gardens alone, €16 for kids 6-17 years old. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED ONLINE IN ADVANCE, NO ON-SITE PURCHASE IS ALLOWED. More info here.