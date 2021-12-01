Note that the Pass Sanitaire is still required in most monuments, concerts, and other entertainment venues, and masks are required everywhere indoors, and at markets and public events outdoors. Due to the rise of Covid cases again in France, it’s possible some events may be canceled at the last minute.

For Christmas Markets and other specific holiday events see the Christmas in Paris article.

November 29-December 5

Benenova, the platform for volunteer opportunities in France, is hosting their annual Semaine de l’Engagement, or Commitment Week, to encourage civic engagement. It coincides with the National Food Bank Collection (Nov 26-28), Giving Tuesday (Nov 30th), and the World Volunteer Day (December 5th). There are a bunch of different activities throughout the week you can participate in, from wrapping holiday gift donations and making homemade holiday cards for the elderly, to helping on a construction site for a non-profit community center or delivering food to the homeless. And if you’re not free this week, check their schedule for ongoing volunteer opportunities throughout the month of December (and, of course, all year long).

December 3-4

Bill & Rosa’s Book Room (42, rue Chemin Vert Boulogne, M° Pte St Cloud) is hosting a used book sale in support of SOS Help English Crisis Line. Entry is €15, bring a sturdy bag (one) to fill with as many books as it can carry. Books in French and English. Open 1-6pm.

Every Weekend from Dec 4-March 6

The Cité Fertile, a “Third Space” in the Parisian suburb of Pantin, transforms into La Cité des Merveilles every weekend through March at their massive space dedicated to sustainable living. On the program of this fun fair are sweet and savory street-food stands, different eco-responsible Christmas markets every weekend in December (see the schedule here), live music, a labyrinth, games and attractions for young and old, and a magical atmosphere where tree-huggers have a good time! Free entry (tickets for the flying chairs ride sold separately), open Sat noon-1am and Sun until 8pm. Exceptionally open Friday Dec 10th 6pm-1am and open daily February 19th-March 6th.

December 6-12

Time Out Paris is celebrating their 10 year anniversary with a multi-day gastronomic food festival: “For this birthday, Time Out Paris puts the small dishes in the big addresses and invests seven of its favorite restaurants for high-quality meals, all kinds and budgets combined, from the XXL Chinese canteen on the canal to the micro-gastro Germanopratin. And since nothing is too good, we invited our favorite bartenders to chop up some fiery pairing cocktails, to drink between each bite. In short, when conductors and mixologists merge style to make you experience a week of anthology… Admire the cast!” Reserve your spots, they’re filling up fast!

December 9

It’s time for the annual Grande Braderie de la Mode AIDS, a huge sale of 150 top brands to benefit HIV/AIDS charities at the Magasins Generaux (1 rue de l’Ancien Canal, Pantn, metro Eglise de Pantin). New clothing and accessories (shoes!) are for sale at 70% off their regular price. Open Thurs noon-6pm, Fri-Sun 10am-6pm. Entry €2, RESERVATIONS REQUIRED: https://www.aides.org/braderie

December 9th

MyDomos is offering guided visits of a private mansion in the 16th arrondissement, the Hôtel Kergorlay Langsdorff “Built in the 1880s by the famous Belle Epoque architect Paul-Ernest Sanson, this mansion houses an important collection of historical objects from General de Caulaincourt, close to Napoleon I and direct ancestor of the de Langsdorff family. A rare mansion which still belongs to the sponsor’s descendants, a member of the Kergolay-Langsdorff family will welcome you to tell you the history of the place with passion. The visit will be followed by a refreshment with a glass of champagne.” Tours are available for up to 15 people on November 27th at 10:30am and on December 9th at 6pm. Tickets are just €39, book online.

Through December 18

Stand-up comedian Julie Collas stars in the one-woman show (in English), “Oh my God, she’s Parisian” every Saturday night at the Théâtre BO Saint-Martin (19 blvd St Martin, 3rd). Tickets €19.50-€26, available here.

Through December 18th

Throughout the fall, the art gallery/museum La Fab is showcasing Graffiti and the French designer agnès b.’s historical relationship with this movement since 1985. “The Graffiti movement will take over all the interior and exterior spaces, private and urban, of La Fab. The agnès b. collection, the Galerie du Jour, and the Place Jean-Michel Basquiat offer a fascinating retrospective of history and discovery.” Artists include Banksy, Blek Le Rat, Dennis Hopper, Jef Aérosol, Jérôme Mesnager, Shepard Fairey / Obey Giant, and Jordane Saget, among others. Open Tues-Sat 11am-7pm, entry €7. Le Fab. Place Jean-Michel Basquiat, 13th, M° Bibliothèque.

Through January 9

Don’t miss the Lumières en Seine, a dazzling light show in the gardens of the Domaine de Saint Cloud (west side of Paris accessible via metro). “From the very entrance at the Clémenceau gates, this special light trail will take you on a magical journey through fire gardens and frosted forests, over fields of fairies and illuminated waterfalls. Along the way you’ll pass by a charming merry-go-round and Santa’s sleigh as well as a cozy rest spot, where you can enjoy mouth-wateringly good food, mulled wine and hot chocolate.” Tickets are €20 for adults (€22 Fri-Sun ), €18 for kids 5-14 (€20 Fri-Sun) and Family Tickets for two adults and two kids for €72 (€80 Fri-Sun and holidays). Purchase online in advance and dress warm!

Through January 17

A photo exposition of Afghan women, “Aux Côtes des Femmes Afghanes: Résister” (Standing with Afghan Women: To Resist), will be displayed free to the public on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées at the corner of Avenue de Matignon. The exposition comes from the cover story from the September 16, 2021 edition of ELLE France magazine, by journalist Ava Djamshidi and photos by Philippe de Poulpiquet.

Through January 30

The Jardin des Plantes (5th) is hosting another evening illuminations festival in their gardens over the holidays. This year’s theme is “The Enlightening Evolution” featuring more than a hundred light structures representing the many strange and wonderful species that have populated the Earth over the past 600 million years. “You will see “celebrities” from the past, such as dinosaurs, but also little-known species that will surprise you with their astonishing shapes and unique lifestyles.” You can see them for free in the daytime during regular garden opening hours, but will need tickets to see them lit up at night, from 6-11pm. Tickets €12-€15, AVAILABLE ONLY ONLINE here.

