What’s On in Paris – March 2023

Daylight savings in France takes place at 2am on Sunday, March 26th.

February 27 – March 4

After his exposition at the French National Assembly (which was free, but required a lengthy reservation process in French), the artist C215 is now presenting photographs of his street art created in the war zones of Ukraine at the Mairie du 13ème (Town Hall of the 13th Arrondissement, at Place d’Italie). Slava Ukraini is free and open to the public Mon-Fri 8:30am-5pm (Thursday until 7:30pm), and Saturday from 9:30am-12:30pm.

March 5-12

The Châtelet Fait son Jazz festival at the Théâtre du Châtelet presents “several days of discoveries, of diving into a swinging diversity, from the great standards to gypsy jazz, via Latin rhythms or klezmer music, with personalities who create, play and interpret. The event has been designed for everyone, the curious and the uninitiated alike, with a single watchword: joy!” Tickets range from €6-€75, but many are €15.

Every Weekend until March 5

The Cité Fertile, a “Third Space” in the Parisian suburb of Pantin, transforms into La Cité des Merveilles every weekend through March at their massive space dedicated to sustainable living. On the program of this fun fair are sweet and savory street-food stands, oversized art installations, and different eco-friendly Christmas markets every weekend in December, including a Shizen Japanese Christmas market on Dec 10-11 and a Paris Night Market Dec 17-18 with local artisans (see the schedule here), live music, a labyrinth, games and attractions for young and old, and a magical atmosphere where tree-huggers have a good time! Free entry (but reserve your date online), open noon until 8pm.

March 10-19

The 104th annual Foire de Chatou gathers nearly 500 antique and second-hand dealers at île des Impressionnistes, 10 minutes from Paris. Expect high quality goods from vintage jewellery to industrial furniture, mid-century lighting to 18th century antiquities. Plus regional French foods, oysters and both a cocktail and a champagne bar! Entry €10 (free for under-15s), purchase on-site; there’s a free shuttle bus from RER station Rueil-Malmaison. Open 10am-7pm.

March 15

Tickets for the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros (May 22 to June 11) go on sale today. Book ASAP to get yours, they always go fast! Note: never buy tickets through any website if it’s not the official Roland Garros or their official agencies; there are tons of fakes out there!

March 19

Today is the 14th annual Carnaval des Femmes, or more specifically, the Carnaval des Femmes Fête des Reines des Blanchisseuses de la Mi-Carême (Women’s Carnival Celebration of the Queens of the Laundresses of Mid-Lent), a real “people’s parade” organized in the same fun spirit as the Carnaval de Paris, but with a call to come dressed up: “Women as Queens, and Men as Women…if they Dare!” The parade will gather at Place du Châtelet starting at 1pm, and the processions starts at 3pm for a grand circle through the Marais, and finishing back at Châtelet at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Le monde végétal sous les étoiles“.

March 22-27

The Salon du Dessin is a unique event with an international reputation as the main reference in the world of collecting drawings. Collectors, specialists, curators, scholars and connoisseurs from all over the world participate in this event that occupies a major position in the world of the art market. In all, over 1000 drawings will be gathered together in the historical environment of the Palais Brongniart, tickets €16.

Through March 25

CAPITALE(S) is a free exposition at the Hôtel de Ville (4th) celebrating 60 years of Paris street art, featuring the most influential artists, including Invader, Miss Tic, André, Swoon and Banksy. In the Salle Saint-Jean at 5 rue de Lobau, free entry with reservations online, Mon-Sat 10am-6:30pm (Thursdays until 9pm).

March 30th

American stand-up comic Sarah Donnely is back at the Théâtre Bo with her show, “The Only American in Paris” from 9:30pm. Tickets can be purchased here: https://billetterie.theatrebo.fr/events/423