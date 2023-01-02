Through January 7

The street artist Jace celebrates 30 years of his creation, Le Gouzou, with a show at the Mathgoth Gallerie (34, rue Hélène Brion, 13th, M° Bibliothèque) called Planète Gouzou (depuis 1992). The vernissage is the 25th from 6pm with the artist, then open Wed-Sat 2-7pm. Free entry.

Through January 8

Don’t miss the 2nd annual Lumières en Seine, a dazzling light show in the gardens of the Domaine de Saint Cloud (west side of Paris accessible via metro). “From the very entrance at the Clémenceau gates, this special light trail will take you on a magical journey through fire gardens and frosted forests, over fields of fairies and illuminated waterfalls. Along the way you’ll pass by a charming merry-go-round and Santa’s sleigh as well as a cozy rest spot, where you can enjoy mouth-wateringly good food, mulled wine and hot chocolate.” It was so popular last year that prices have gone up, and the age for free kids is under 3 years old. Open tickets (undated) are €26 for adults (€22 Fri-Sun ), €20 for kids 3-11 (€20 Fri-Sun) and Family Tickets for two adults and two kids for €65 on Wed-Thurs (€72 Fri-Sat and school holidays). Dated tickets for a specific day are €20 (€16 kids) Mon-Thurs, €22 (€18 kids) for Fri-Sat and school holidays. Purchase online in advance and dress warm!

Through January 8

The biggest Christmas Market in Paris is in the Tuileries Gardens (1st), which combines the same carnival rides you see over the summer (but decorated with Christmas garlands), a Ferris wheel (enclosed, €12), a smallish 500m² skating rink (€10 for adults, €6 for kids, everyone mixed in together), live music, and a village of 100 wooden chalets selling decorations, toys, gifs, and gourmet treats. A special food market sells plenty of hot food and drinks to enjoy seated at picnic tables or as you walk around. They are supposed to focus on quality and products made here in France (there are even craftspeople making their wares right at the market), but double-check before spending. Free entry. Open Sun-Thurs 11am-11:45pm; Fri-Sat until 12:45am (11am-8pm on Dec 25th and 31st).

Through January 8

The annual Marché de Noël de Saint-Germain-des-Près (Place St-Germain-des-Près, 6th) is a series of little wooden chalets along the Boulevard in one of the poshest shopping districts of Paris. It’s a nice little market to visit if you’re in the neighborhood anyway, open daily 11am-8pm.

Through January 9

If you’re on the Marais end of the Centre Pompidou, don’t miss the free exposition at Lafayette Anticipations (9 rue du Plâtre, 4th) of Le Défenseur du Temps, a fascinating automaton dating from the 1970s, restored by the artist Cyprien Gaillard (it will be returned to its usual spot in the nearby Quartier d’Horloge in 2023). You can read an interview with the artist about the show here.

January 11 – February 7

The twice-annual sales (soldes en français) kick off in shops all over France, with clothing and home goods up to 70% off. Even if “everything is cheaper online,” the sales are a great time to support small, independent shops, especially those which are usually a bit out of your price range.

Through January 14

Cirque Le Roux is performing their theatre-acrobat show, “La Nuit du Cerf” (“Deer in the Headlights”), a Molière Award-nominated production with a 6-person troupe at Au 13e Art (Centre commercial Italie Deux, Place d’Italie, 13th). “This original creation pulls from French New Wave, American grindhouse and 70’s independent cinema to tell a story of a family, loss and life through an eccentric and comical intrigue. Miss Betty has died… Her three children gather at their rural family home in order to prepare for her funeral. However, the arrival of a mysterious stranger tips the scale and the newly reunited family is thrown into chaos. Six virtuosi circus artists perform handstands, hand to hand, banquine, acrobatics and tight-wire acts, blending physical risk with emotional depth and humor. “A Deer in the Headlights” is an homage to cinema, contemporary circus, and to the human condition, with all its comedy, awkwardness and splendor.” Tickets are €23-€53 depending on your seat. Watch the trailer here.

Through January 15

The Jardin des Plantes (5th) is hosting another evening illuminations festival in their gardens over the holidays. This year’s theme is “Mini-Mondes: The Enlightening Evolution” featuring more than a hundred light structures representing the fabulous world of insects. “Meet the little beasts that inhabit the meadows, ponds and forests of France, or even inhabit our bodies. Discover species that are sometimes familiar – centipedes, woodlice or glowworms -, sometimes more mysterious , such as springtails, diplouras, or the astonishing tardigrade.” You can see them for free in the daytime during regular garden opening hours, but will need tickets to see them lit up at night, from 6-11pm. Tickets €12-€15, AVAILABLE ONLY ONLINE here.

January 22 – February 4

The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is celebrated over two weeks in several locations throughout Paris, notably in the 13th arrondissement, home to the largest Chinatown in France, with the famous parade of dancing dragons and lions. While waiting for the schedule of events to be published, you can learn more about the largest Chinatown in France here: Celebrating the Chinese New Year in Paris’ 13th Arrondissement

January 26

Looking to volunteer in Paris (and can understand French)? It’s time for the 6th annual Nuit de la Solidarité, where volunteers are needed to help interview people living on the streets of Paris to better understand their profiles and needs in order to best adapt emergency and social mechanisms. This year, special attention will be paid to assessing the impact of the health crisis on precariousness and street situations in Paris. Learn more and register here: https://nuit-solidarite.paris.fr/index.html

Through February 12

CAPITALE(S) is a free exposition at the Hôtel de Ville (4th) celebrating 60 years of Paris street art, featuring the most influential artists, including Invader, Miss Tic, André, Swoon and Banksy. In the Salle Saint-Jean at 5 rue de Lobau, free entry with reservations online, Mon-Sat 10am-6:30pm (Thursdays until 9pm).

Through February 19

“Dance and Music” is the latest collective photography exposition at La Fab, the gallery-museum of French fashion designer Agnès b in the 13th (between Station F and La Bibliothèque Nationale Française F. Mitterrand). “The exhibition looks, through the eyes of seven photographers, at this organic relationship between musicians and the audience. It captures the immeasurable joy and need to move to notes.” Entry €7. Open Wed-Sun 11am-7pm (from 2pm on Sunday).

Every Weekend until March 5

The Cité Fertile, a “Third Space” in the Parisian suburb of Pantin, transforms into La Cité des Merveilles every weekend through March at their massive space dedicated to sustainable living. On the program of this fun fair are sweet and savory street-food stands, oversized art installations, and different eco-friendly Christmas markets every weekend in December, including a Shizen Japanese Christmas market on Dec 10-11 and a Paris Night Market Dec 17-18 with local artisans (see the schedule here), live music, a labyrinth, games and attractions for young and old, and a magical atmosphere where tree-huggers have a good time! Free entry (but reserve your date online), open noon until 8pm.

Through March

The longest-lasting Marché de Noël is the Place Suisse in the Trocadéro Gardens, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower (5 avenue Albert de Mun, 16th), more focused on Swiss foods (like the cheesy raclette and fondue) as well as crêpes, sandwiches, and vin chaud. There’s also some games for kids and a BAM Karokoé stand for adults. Open daily noon until midnight.