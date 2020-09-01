What’s On in Paris – September 2020

Due to ongoing Coronavirus precautions, many regular events in Paris have been cancelled, postponed or heavily restricted in scope. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things happening around town to keep you entertained during this exceptional Rentrée. Just don’t forget your mask!

September 3-6

Ground Control (behind Gare de Lyon, 12th) is hosting Bordeaux wine tastings by Gabriel & Co, the first French winemakers to receive the Fair for Life ethical trade certification. The event will take place Thurs 5-9pm, Fri-Sun noon-7pm. Read more about this cool space and “food court” in the Secrets of Paris article A Tour of Ground Control.

September 4-6

Les Traversées du Marais is a free, three-day festival in 40 cultural centers of the Marais district. The theme for this year’s festival, in reference to the artworks made during Covid-19 confinement, is “Intimacy”. Download the full program here, and see the map here.

September 4 – October 11

The 37th annual funfair carnival, the Fête à Neu Neu, opens on September 4th in the Bois de Boulogne (Porte de la Muette, 16th, M° Rue de la Pompe). Opening night is 6pm-1130pm. Normal hours 4pm-midnight Mon, Tues, & Thurs; 2pm-midnight Wed & Fri; and noon to midnight Sat-Sun. Free entry, ATM, Vélib station, food tents and rides (tickets purchased onsite). On opening night you can purchase an unlimited ride pass for €20 (€10 for kids).

September 6

Pedestrians and cyclists are given priority on the Champs-Elysées and the center of Paris every first Sunday of the month as part of City Hall’s “Paris Réspire” (Paris Breathes) initiative. That means you can cycle in a virtually motorized-vehicle-free zone from 10am-6pm in the 1st-4th arrondissement as well.

September 11-13

This year’s annual Fête de l’Humanité will take place in venues across Paris this year (Bellevilloise, the Kilowatt, the Espace Niemeyer, the Maroquinerie, the Halle de la Villette, Palais Brongniart), with live streaming of the live music acts, debates (because the French love a good debate), and calls for activism on their website https://fete.humanite.fr. This year’s theme, “In the current health context, organizing the Fête de l’Humanité is an act of resistance.” You can still participate and support the cause by purchasing your €25 access voucher on the website (€5 goes to the Secours Populaire charity).

September 12-13

Dying to escape for the weekend to the countryside? Just under two hours from Paris is the annual Festival de la Tomate et des Saveurs at the Château de la Bourdaisière, famous for its National Tomato Conservatory of over 700 varieties of this fabulous fruit. Read all about my last visit here.

September 13

Le Lavage de la Madeleine is one of the largest Brazilian festivals in Europe, held each year in Paris at the Madeleine Church in the 8th. Usually there is a Brazilian food and crafts market, live music, a traditional mass, and a colorful parade on Sunday finishing at the Place de la Madeleine at 2pm with the symbolic washing of the church steps, but with Covid the only thing confirmed so far is the washing of the steps (wear white and your mask to participate). For more info see the FB page.

September 19

Most of the former railway surrounding Paris remains closed to the public, but you can visit a section on the northern end for the Live Open-Air Concerts at Le Hasard Ludique (128 avenue de St Ouen, 18th). From noon until 10pm, the 2000m² space will have FOUR music stages, a big BBQ lunch and bar with organic wines and local beers. Social distancing oblige, the number of people allowed in will be limited, so get there early and don’t forget your mask. Free entry.

September 19-20

This weekend is the 37th annual Journées du Patrimoine, or Heritage Days, with the theme “Heritage and education: learning for life!” Over 350 historic sites will be opened to the public in Paris, many which are only open for this occasion. See the full schedule at the website (an English version is available and clearly marked, although it’s an auto-translator) Some of the obvious sites like the President’s Elysée Palace will have long lines, but many other sites are happily free to visit or participate in a free tour. Many require advance registration because of limited space, so be sure to sign up ASAP.

Through September 20

The Festivals du Parc Floral return, with the Paris Jazz Festival and the Classique au Vert at the Parc Floral (Bois de Vincennes, 12th) with classical concerts every Saturday and jazz concerts every Sunday, at 4pm. The concerts are free, but there is a €2.50 entrance fee to the Parc Floral. Picnics allowed.

September 20

Although it had a late start, the 107th annual Tour de France 2020 launched from Nice on August 29th, and will be arriving in Paris today for the final sprinting stage down the Champs-Elysées (starting the day from Mantes-la-Jolie). You might not be able to crowd into the streets of Paris to watch this year, but you can follow each stage from your smartphone by downloading the free Tour de France app.

Tour de France 2020 Stage 1 : Photo by A.S.O./Alex Broadway

September 24 (sign up September 10th!)

Le Food Market is hosting their second open-air Food Banquet tonight with four restaurants serving one unique three-course menu to 60 tables of 4-8 people each, set up along the Boulevard de Belleville. So grab 3-7 of your friends and reserve your table starting September 10th here (they all sold out in an hour last time).

September 24-27

After all of the spring events were cancelled, “Le Retour!” is the theme for this weekend’s Portes Ouvertes des Artistes de Ménilmontant (20th arrondissement) when artist studios are open to the public. The main gallery has maps and examples of different artists’ works, Ménils8, 8 rue Boyer, 20th, metro Gambetta. You can also download it here. Free entry, lots of events around the neighborhood during the festival.

September 25-27

Every September the Carreau du Temple (3rd arrondissement) hosts a three-day food festival. This year it’s celebrating African cuisine for the Food Table Africa. Check out the full program of free masterclasses, workshops, the food market, photo exposition, and the big Sunday brunch by Chefs Alexandre Bella Ola and Fatou Meite (€25/person).

September 25 – October 4

Escape to a little island on the edge of Paris for the 100th edition of the Foire de Chatou antique market. Formerly known as the Foire Nationale à la Brocante et aux Jambons (Ham and Flea Market), this popular twice-annual market has a mix of over 800 stands selling antiques and bric-a-brac, with an entire section dedicated to regional French foods, particularly pork in all its varieties. The Ile de Chatou, just north of Paris, also known as the Impressionists Island, is accessible via RER A from Charles-des-Gaulle-Etoile station in Paris, then either walk five minutes or take the free shuttle. Open 10am-7pm, entry €7.

Through October 3rd

The magical Candlelit Evenings at the Château Vaux-le-Vicomte are back! Every Saturday from 7pm until midnight. Read the Secrets of Paris article about it here.

Every Saturday through October 31st

Enjoy a guided, one-hour visit of one of the oldest working farms on the edge of Paris, transformed by the Parti Poétique into a permaculture farm on one hectare. Just €6.50 for the tour (in French), every Saturday at 3pm. Register in advance though #ExploreParis. FYI, it’s right next door to the Galley Farm I visited last fall: A Historic Working Farm on the Edge of Paris

Other Paris Calendar Links

For General Events around Paris (including sports): Que Faire à Paris?

For Off the Beaten Track Tours (in French or English) #ExploreParis

For French Theatre with English surtitles: Theatre in Paris