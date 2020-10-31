Because of a second wave of Covid-19 cases, France returned to confinement through December 1st; all public events in November have been canceled. In light of the circumstances, we’ll be posting a selection of “virtual” events that are online.
November 1st La Toussaint
All Saints’ Day; cemeteries in Paris remain open normal hours (8am-6pm)
November 11th Armistice Day (Bank holiday)
Armistice Day commemorating the end of WWI.
November 19th Beaujolais Nouveau
