Because of a second wave of Covid-19 cases, France returned to confinement through December 1st; all public events in November have been canceled. In light of the circumstances, we’ll be posting a selection of “virtual” events that are online.

November 1st La Toussaint

All Saints’ Day; cemeteries in Paris remain open normal hours (8am-6pm)

November 11th Armistice Day (Bank holiday)

Armistice Day commemorating the end of WWI.

November 19th Beaujolais Nouveau