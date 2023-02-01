What’s On in Paris – February 2023

February 3

Celebrate the Carnaval de Vénise at La Taverne Médiévale (Les Caves Saint Sabin, 50 rue St-Sabin, Paris 11th). Dances will be organized by the Carité de Guingamor in the great hall from 8pm. Costumes can be Heroic/Medieval Fantasy, or go from Antiquity to the XVIIIth century; the members of the organization can ask you to wear a tabard if they judge your costume “inadequate”. At 1:45am, JB Buda arrives for a completely different atmosphere until 5am. Tickets for those in costume €10 (€12 at the door); with rental tabard provided €15 (€17 at the door). Cloakroom €2/item.

February 3-5

Ready to explore the hidden side of Paris? This weekend is the 10th annual Paris Face Caché with visits under four categories: “L’Inédit”, “L’Interdit”, “Culturelles” and “Artistiques”. Some are free, some are paid (€9-€15), reserve your spots from January 23rd, it fills up fast! See the full program here.

Through February 4

The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is celebrated over two weeks in several locations throughout Paris, notably in the 13th arrondissement, home to the largest Chinatown in France, with the famous parade of dancing dragons and lions on the 29th. While waiting for the full schedule of events to be published, you can learn more about the largest Chinatown in France here: Celebrating the Chinese New Year in Paris’ 13th Arrondissement

February 5 (First Sunday)

Today is the first Sunday of the month, when many museums and monuments are open free in Paris such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Panthéon, Sainte-Chapelle, Hotel de la Marine, the Conciergerie, Guimet Museum (note, closed from 11:30am-2:30am this month), Arts-et-Métiers Museum, Picasso Museum, Cité de l’Architecture, Cluny Museum, Rodin Museum, Centre Pompidou (time slot ticket required), Quai Branly Museum (time slot ticket required), L’Orangerie (reservation required, already full), Musée d’Orsay (reservation required), and Versailles Château (reservation required, already full).

Through February 7

The twice-annual sales (soldes en français) kick off in shops all over France, with clothing and home goods up to 70% off. Even if “everything is cheaper online,” the sales are a great time to support small, independent shops, especially those which are usually a bit out of your price range.

February 11-12

The Salon du Vintage is back this weekend at the Carreau du Temple (4 rue Eugene Spuller, 3rd), with 100 exhibitors selling designer furniture, vintage fashion, vinyl records, and classic vehicles. “A moment of shopping, aesthetics, nostalgia, and ecology with a resolutely optimistic 70’s and 80’s soundtrack!” Open 10am-7pm. Entry €8, €7 for students, free for kids under 8.

Through February 12

CAPITALE(S) is a free exposition at the Hôtel de Ville (4th) celebrating 60 years of Paris street art, featuring the most influential artists, including Invader, Miss Tic, André, Swoon and Banksy. In the Salle Saint-Jean at 5 rue de Lobau, free entry with reservations online, Mon-Sat 10am-6:30pm (Thursdays until 9pm).

Through February 19

“Dance and Music” is the latest collective photography exposition at La Fab, the gallery-museum of French fashion designer Agnès b in the 13th (between Station F and La Bibliothèque Nationale Française F. Mitterrand). “The exhibition looks, through the eyes of seven photographers, at this organic relationship between musicians and the audience. It captures the immeasurable joy and need to move to notes.” Entry €7. Open Wed-Sun 11am-7pm (from 2pm on Sunday).

Every Weekend until March 5

Through March

