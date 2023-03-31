What’s On in Paris – April 2023

March 27-April 2

The Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art is a European-wide festival of artisans who open their workshops to the public. The website is all in French, but a little auto-translate help is all you need to find the artists, jewelry makers, designers, furniture makers, ironsmiths, and more wherever you are in France (use the “near me” function to find the open studios). Free entry.

March 31-April 2

The Storie Boutique of handmade, artisanal textiles is back this weekend for a pop-up appearance at the postcard-pretty Atelier MBC (6 Rue Huyghens, 14th) in the heart of Montparnasse, 11:30am-7:30pm

April 1-2

Vive la Révinlution is a natural wine fair at HOBA, a sustainable food court and event space in Martin Luther King Park. There are tastings, wine pairing workshops, cooking with wine demonstrations, an urban cellar fair, and live DJ. ENtry is €9, tickets for the workshops are here: https://hoba.paris/evenement/vive-la-revinlution/#billeterie

April 2

The Marathon de Paris takes place today in central Paris; be aware of closed roads and don’t forget to cheer on the runners!

April 13

Le Food Market is a monthly open-air food festival on Boulevard Belleville (between metro Ménilmontant and Couronnes) with over a dozen stands serving up tasty dishes of all kinds for less than €10 (kind of like a gathering of static food trucks, but without the wheels) from 6pm-10:30pm. It can get quite crowded, so get there early to avoid waiting (there are huge tables to sit and eat).

April 22

Attention vinyl fans, Disquaire Day, or Record Store Day, is celebrated today at over 200 independent record shops in 90 cities all over France (43 in Paris) and Belgium. In addition to unique collections and records available for purchase, there will be live events, DJ sessions, showcases, and arts expositions. Participating record stores in Paris: All Access Paris, Balades Sonores, Betino’s Record Shop, Born Bad Record Shop, Crocodisc, Gibert Joseph Saint-Michel, Ground Zero, Le Rideau de Fer, Le Silence de la Rue, Major Tom, Maquis Megastore, Music Avenue Paris, Musiques Musiques, Patate Records, Potemkine, Quinze.Bis by Gibert, Rock Paradise, Souffle Continu, Supersonic Records, Toolbox Records.

April 27-May 8

The annual Foire de Paris (Paris Fair) is one of the biggest events of the year, occupying the entire Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (15th arr.) with hall after hall of food and wine, home and garden, fashion and accessories, travel and world cultures, arts and crafts, the famous Inventions Contest, and a street art competition. It’s chaos, it’s fascinating, and there’s always something interesting to learn (or buy, or eat). Just don’t go on the weekend unless you like being trampled! Buy your tickets in advance and avoid lines; entry €11 (€15 at the door).