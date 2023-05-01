Newsletter #242: May 2023

Inside this Issue:
* May 1st Protests
* New Article: Panoramic Views from Le Panthéon
* New Article: Vegetarian Dishes in Traditional French Classics
* Updated: A Paris Transportation Pass for Residents
* Exhibition: Azzedine Alaïa Fashions Photographed by Arthur Elgort
* Book Now! French Renaissance Ball at Les Invalides June 16th
* River Cruise: Apéritif on the Seine
* Recommended Reading: “The French Art of Living Well”
* Gourmet Street Food Under the Périph’
* Creative Workshop: Paris Sketchbook, October 24-29
* Chagall to Disappear from the Palais Garnier?