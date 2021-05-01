Inside this issue:
- Covid Restrictions Lifting: France’s Reopening Plan
- Update on Notre Dame Cathedral: Two Years Later
- Vacation Apartments with Hotel Services
- La Cinetek Classic Films on Demand
- More “Made in France” Cuteness: The Citroën Ami
- Authentic Indian Cooking…and Spicy Peanut Butter!
- New Kitchen Waste Composting Option in Paris
- Bryan’s Online Travel Writing Workshop
- Fun Video: French Women Makeup Tutorial
- Paris Podcast: La Vie Creative
- Serious(ly Depressing): “France Knows How This Ends”
Covid Restrictions Lifting: France’s Reopening Plan
Although we’ve all been waiting impatiently for over a year, it was still a bit surprising to hear Macron finally mention the possibility of France opening its doors to US travelers as soon as June 9th (assuming we don’t have another massive bump in Covid cases over the next five weeks…
