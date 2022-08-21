Home » Paris Activities » Paris Tours » Txango Motorcycle Sidecar Tours
For an original tour of Paris, check out Txango motorcycle and sidecar tours by the Franco-American tour guide and motorcycle enthusiast, Simon Burke.

“Txango” is a Basque pronounced chang-go that means “excursion”, “leisurely outing” or “journey by unconventional means”. Simon’s grandparents are from the Alsace-Lorraine region of France, and – like Simon – were motorcycle aficionados. After studying to become a history teacher, he began working in the Paris tourism industry as a guide in 2008, and hasn’t looked back.

He’s currently offering sightseeing tours of Versailles and Paris, a Paris Picnic tour, and his signature “Vice and Violence” tour of Paris and Montmartre (including cocktails in a former brothel).

Simon’s tours are fully licensed and insured for passengers. He can accommodate one in the sidecar and one on the back of the motorcycle, or up to 4 guests with a second sidecar. Prices start from €129 for one passenger.

Sidecar at Place de la COncorde
Txango at Place de la Concorde

Txango Tours
Tel +33 6 23 75 12 68
Email simon@txangotours.com

Heather and Simon at the Arc de Triomphe
Heather and Simon at the Arc de Triomphe

Heather went on a sidecar tour with Simon…with a grand finale around the Arc de Triomphe! Become a Secrets of Paris Community member to access exclusive videos like this!

