Our latest French road trip was to a country house in the little village of Perrier, Auvergne, also known as “in the middle of nowhere.” It’s not on many tourists’ bucket lists, but Fred and the twins have been going there for years and were excited to show me around. Don’t miss the highlights video at the end!

A Bit of Geography

Auvergne is a region smack in the middle of France, now part of the newly-consolidated administrative region known as Auvergne – Rhône – Alpes. It has four départements: Allier (03), Cantal (15), Haute-Loire (43), and Puy-de-Dôme (63), where we’ll be staying, near Issoire: