Last week I visited the new exhibition at the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation — “Freedom” — highlighting the synergy between the late couturier and the fashion photographer Arthur Elgort in the 1980s. Our guided tour started with a glass of Champagne and finished with a sneak peek into Alaïa’s private atelier, preserved exactly as it was the day he passed away in 2017.

Désolé, this content is for Secrets of Paris Community Members only. If you’re already a member, please login to read.

Log In Become a Member